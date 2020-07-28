FLORA LEA FLOTO, 87, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on July 26, 2020, at her home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, at 1 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood.
