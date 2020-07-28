Essential reporting in volatile times.

FLORA LEA FLOTO, 87, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on July 26, 2020, at her home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, at 1 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood.