FLORA MAE ADKINS 73, of Rand passed away November 20, 2020 at home.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Opie Coon; parents, Thurman and Nannie Mae Tolliver Adkins; son, Johnny Coon; and brother, Thurman Adkins Jr.
Surviving are her son, Clarence (Betty) Coon of Charleston; daughter, Epril Mae Giles of Rand; brother, Donald Adkins of Cabin Creek; ten grandchildren; and seventeen great grandchildren.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
In keeping with Flora's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored following the visitation. Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
