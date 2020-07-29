Florence Evlyn (King) Grimm
Mrs. FLORENCE EVLYN (KING) GRIMM, 91, of Hurricane, formerly of Eleanor, joined her husband, George, in Heaven on July 27, 2020.
She was born April 25, 1929, to Shirley Edward and Eudora Rankin King. She was a member of the Midway United Methodist Church in Midway. Always ready for a trip, Florence and George enjoyed many years of camping with the Teays Valley Roadrunner Camping Club. She also enjoyed cooking for her family, painting and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Anthony Grimm; and son, Fredrick Grimm.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, who lovingly cared for her during her final years, Shirley and James Lockhart of Hurricane. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Stephania Grimm of Nashville, Tenn., and her granddaughters and their families: Heather, JT, Jacob, and Josiah Lloyd of New Haven; and Carrie, Dustin, Pierce and Anna Dillard of Hurricane.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the compassionate care of Hospice, especially Susie, Tiffany and Heather.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Florence's memory to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387.
A tribute to the life of Florence will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, 11013 Charleston Road, Red House, WV 25168. Burial will follow in the Memory Gardens.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Grimm family.