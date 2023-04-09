Thank you for Reading.

Florence “Nan” Jarrell
FLORENCE "NAN" JARRELL, 91, of Madison was called to her eternal home. Our beloved mother gained her angel wings on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

So many people called her "Mom" due to the kindness and compassion she had for others. Nan was the daughter of the late Sherman and Brookie Buckner of Danville, West Virginia. Her husband Homer Jarrell Jr. and her only son Homer Nelson Jarrell preceded her in death. At Heaven's gate, Nan will rejoin siblings that have gone before her: Norris, Norwood, Norman, Ned, Nelson, Naman, Nellie Cook, Nancy Faught, and Naomi Buckner.

