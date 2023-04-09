FLORENCE "NAN" JARRELL, 91, of Madison was called to her eternal home. Our beloved mother gained her angel wings on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
So many people called her "Mom" due to the kindness and compassion she had for others. Nan was the daughter of the late Sherman and Brookie Buckner of Danville, West Virginia. Her husband Homer Jarrell Jr. and her only son Homer Nelson Jarrell preceded her in death. At Heaven's gate, Nan will rejoin siblings that have gone before her: Norris, Norwood, Norman, Ned, Nelson, Naman, Nellie Cook, Nancy Faught, and Naomi Buckner.
She is survived by daughters Susan and Rose Jarrell of Madison and Pam Hicks (Frank) of Pensacola Florida; grandson Brandon (Ashley) Hicks of Ocala Florida; granddaughters Tessa (Johnathan) Nelson and Hanna Hicks, both of Pensacola Florida; and great grandson Noah Nelson of Pensacola Florida. She has a special nephew, Sherman Smith in Charleston, West Virginia. Nan is survived by brother Norville of Summersville, WV; sisters Nina Smith and Norma Jean Bentley, both of Danville, WV. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Brinklee, her grand dog, will miss her terribly. She will forever remain in our hearts.
Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 10 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Roland Cook and Eugene Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Danville Memorial Park on Indian Grave Road, Danville, WV.