Florence “Sis” Frostick

FLORENCE "SIS" BARBER FROSTICK, 93, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Charleston, WV, her lifelong home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Frederick Charles Frostick, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Debbie) and Charles (Ann) and her granddaughter Claire, all of Charleston.
She was born October 18, 1929 to Florence Crowell and Dr. Thomas Maxfield Barber in the Kanawha Valley hospital on Virginia Street, an institution originally founded and opened in 1905 as the Barber Sanitarium by her grandfather, Dr. Timothy Lawrence Barber. Sis was the only daughter in a family of six.
Sis was raised and married in Kanawha Presbyterian church and was one of its senior members. She attended Watts Elementary, Lincoln Junior High and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1947 and from Simmons College (Boston) in 1951.
She worked briefly as a secretary in a law firm before she married Fred in 1953, who came to Charleston from North Carolina, to work for Union Carbide in the technical center after his graduation from Duke.
As she raised a family she was involved in the Junior League, volunteered at the Charleston General Hospital and Kanawha Church, was a member of the Colonial Dames, the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a long-time officer in the KUPC Women's Association. Actively involved in raising her children, she could be found over the years, hiking, golfing, playing tennis, rafting (in 1968 on the New River!), caving and trying whatever came her way.
She will be most remembered for taking care of others. She was devoted to family and her extended family from Kanawha Church. She could always be found taking someone to church, to the doctor, to visit a friend or out to lunch or dinner. For decades, she was a dedicated Meals on Wheels driver delivering food and greetings well into her mid-eighties.
Sis will be remembered on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the regular church service at 11 a.m., which she loved and attended faithfully. When mobility problems made it too difficult to attend in person, she continued to listen to and watch the on-line stream until her final Sunday. The family will greet anyone who wishes to stop by after the service, until 2 p.m., in the church's parlor directly off the sanctuary.
Donations in Sis's memory may be directed to either her beloved Kanawha United Presbyterian Church (1009 Virginia Street, E. Charleston, WV 25301) or Meals on Wheels of Charleston, WV (c/o Paul Gibhard, Program Coordinator, 5313 Pamela Circle, Cross Lanes, WV 25313).