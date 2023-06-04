Thank you for Reading.

Florence “Sis” Frostick
FLORENCE "SIS" BARBER FROSTICK, 93, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Charleston, WV, her lifelong home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Frederick Charles Frostick, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Debbie) and Charles (Ann) and her granddaughter Claire, all of Charleston.

She was born October 18, 1929 to Florence Crowell and Dr. Thomas Maxfield Barber in the Kanawha Valley hospital on Virginia Street, an institution originally founded and opened in 1905 as the Barber Sanitarium by her grandfather, Dr. Timothy Lawrence Barber. Sis was the only daughter in a family of six.

