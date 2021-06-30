Florence “Tonsi” Fer Powell

FLORENCE "TONSI" FERRARI POWELL, 89 of Nitro, surrounded by her family, went home to be with the Lord on June 13, 2021, following a short illness.
Tonsi is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lillian Ogburn Ferrari, husband Harley Powell, daughter Cindi Powell Smith, brother Bud Ferrari, and sisters Betty Russell and Lois Vaughn.
Left to cherish their memories are daughters Cheryl Powell of Nitro, Lisa (Pat) Moore of Zanesville, OH, and Tina Heidenreich of Nitro. Grandchildren, Chris (Amy) Smith, Meghann Moore, Jacob Moore, Dillon (Noelle) Moore, and Michael Heidenreich. Great Grandchildren, Christopher Hash, Ryann Moore, Juliana Moore, Paxton Moore, Presley Moore, Eloise Moore, and River Tonsi Paley. Great-great Grandchild Rosalyn Hash. She is also survived by her special nephew Bruce Steele and his daughter Scarlett, Aunt Linda Ferrari, and Cousin Butch Ogburn, and lifelong friend Eileen Agee, as well as many other family members and close friends.
Tonsi was a kind, compassionate lady that never met a stranger. She always had a kind word and a sweet smile for all. The love for her family was deep and fierce. She loved to cook, whether it was biscuits and gravy, baked steak, macaroni and cheese (with a special ingredient), her special spaghetti sauce, or homemade cakes and pies, everything she made was wonderful, and she truly enjoyed feeding people. Some of her happiest times is when she was together with family and friends and sharing a meal and a laugh.
Tonsi was a graduate of Nitro High School and was a lifelong true Wildcat fan. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Nitro.
Although our hearts are broken, we rejoice in knowing we have a guardian angel watching over us, and we will see her again.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Ridenour Lake, Shelter 4, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 2 - 5 p.m.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Tonsi's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com