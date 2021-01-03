Florine Stern

FLORINE (FLO) STERN 94 of St. Albans, WV passed away peacefully on December 31, 2020 at the Dunbar Care and Rehab in Dunbar WV after losing her battle to recover from a broken leg she suffered in September.
Born June 6, 1926 in Boomer WV to Homer and Maggie Cox and had 5 Brothers and Sisters of which she was next to the youngest.
She is proceeded in death by her husband of 65 years Arthur Stern of St. Albans, WV. She is survived by her son Tim Stern of Cross Lanes, WV and a number nieces, nephews along with great nieces and nephews who touched her life immensely. She cherished being Aunt Flo.
She leaves too many friends to name but several special friends are Tony and Amanda O'Brien, Linda Ferrari, Nancy Clark, Judy Snyder and Charlotte Lucas.
She worked for 19 years at the A.W Cox department stores in Charleston and St. Albans. Always looking to help others she proudly taught Sunday school and acted as the Sunday school Superintendent for 13 years at St. Paul's, Methodist church in Nitro. She volunteered at the WV cultural center and with the American Red Cross. She loved baking Christmas cookies for all her friends and neighbors but, some of her proudest moments were sending cookies and care packages (every month) to her son Tim and his shipmates while he was deployed overseas in the US Navy.
She will be laid to rest at the Cunningham Memorial cemetery in St. Albans beside her husband Arthur.
At her request there will be no services.