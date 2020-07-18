Essential reporting in volatile times.

FLOSSIE BELL SPINKS, 96, of Birch River, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Greene - Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton, W.Va. Friends may call one hour before service at the funeral home.