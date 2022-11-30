Thank you for Reading.

Flossie Lee Powers
FLOSSIE LEE POWERS, 93, of Leroy passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at Roane General Hospital following an extended illness.

Flossie was born June 10, 1929 in Ripley, WV a daughter of the late Thomas B. and Martha Pringle Harrison. She was a graduate of Ripley High School as well as the Ripley School of the Bible. She was a member of the Ripley Baptist Temple and had a deep love for her church. Flossie was also very social and enjoyed a good conversation.

