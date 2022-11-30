FLOSSIE LEE POWERS, 93, of Leroy passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at Roane General Hospital following an extended illness.
Flossie was born June 10, 1929 in Ripley, WV a daughter of the late Thomas B. and Martha Pringle Harrison. She was a graduate of Ripley High School as well as the Ripley School of the Bible. She was a member of the Ripley Baptist Temple and had a deep love for her church. Flossie was also very social and enjoyed a good conversation.
She is survived by her daughters Linda Counts (Oscar) and Sharon Golden (Nelson); step son Roy Gene Powers (Marlene); stepdaughter Carol Ann O'Dell; grandchildren Tammy Reynolds (Brian), Sheryl Kelley (Jeremy) and Annette Young (Chad). Flossie is also survived by 8 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Flossie was preceded in death by husbands, Edward Burdette and Roy Powers and siblings, Walter French Harrison, Franklin Bonapart "Boney" Harrison, Lucy Ramsey, Lizzie Freeman and Myrtle Helmick.
A funeral service to celebrate Flossie's life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 1 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m., until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery, Roane County.