FLOYD ALONZO BAIER, 79, of Winfield was born March 22, 1942 and passed peacefully on to his eternal home with Christ January 18, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Floyd was a lifelong resident of Kanawha and Putnam Counties, was a Vietnam War Air Force veteran, was retired from John Amos Power Plant with 30 years of service, and worshipped at Twin City Bible Church.
He was preceded in death by parents Lottie Baier and Jacob Baier; brothers Billy Baier, Leonard Baier, and Paul Baier.
He is survived by his beloved wife Linda Baier; children Kim Wine (Mike) of Poca, David Baier (Tiffany) of Hurricane; sisters Barbara Legg of Charleston, Patty Milam of Ripley, Karen Ross of Ripley, and Joyce Newcomer of Elkview; and three grandchildren.
Celebration of Life Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, January 22 at Twin City Bible Church in Nitro, with Pastor Scott Bandy officiating.
Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Twin City Bible Church.
The family would like to express thanks to their pastor, the staff at Hubbard Hospice House, and their church family for their thoughtful care and attention. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to Twin City Bible Church, 100 First Ave., N., Nitro, WV 25143.