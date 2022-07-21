FLOYD DEWEY DOLIN JR., 76 of Falls Creek Road, Tornado died peacefully at home on July 13, 2022 after a days work.
He was preceded in death by parents; Floyd Sr. and Lida Dolin; siblings, Donald, Dwayne, Patricia Beach and Ruth Kuhn.
Also known as "Butch" or "Dewey", he was a hard-working man, who dedicated his life to those he loved. He worked from the time he was a small boy doing odd jobs, and later as a professional contractor up until the day he died. He lived on a farm high on a mountain in Lincoln County. He loved his farm and all the people, cows, pigs, chickens and everything else on it. Along with his wife Mary (Merce) Dolin they fed every family member and stray person that came to their door with delicious food and love to warm the heart. He always said, "If we fill the home with love, people will flock to it." He was a friend in need and a friend indeed. He will be greatly missed by all including "Weedle".
He is survived by his wife Mary (Merce) Dolin; children: April Smith, Dewey Dolin, Leighanna Dolin, Brent Dolin, Jesse Dolin, unofficially adopted son, Ethan Dunlap, and countless others that called him "Dad"; two step-children, 16 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Sandra Hayes, Stella Smith, Gary Dolin.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 6 p.m., at Davis Creek Nazarene Church, 102 Nazarene Drive, South Charleston, WV 25309.