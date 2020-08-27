FLOYD ELSWORTH RAYBURN, 95, of Point Pleasant, WV, passed away August 24, 2020. There will be a private family graveside service at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, Monday, August 31. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.
