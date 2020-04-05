Floyd "Jesse" Moore

FLOYD B. "JESSE" MOORE was sadly taken from his earthy home in St. Albans, W.Va., on April 1, 2020.
Born on April 4, 1945, to Gladys (Tucker) Gaines and Floyd Burnett Mattingly in Fairmont, W.Va.
He is survived by his life companion, Tammy Sullivan; sisters: Lucy(Moore)Wodzinski and Naomi Mattingly; children: Victoria Matthews, Elmer Moore, Joseph Moore, Dolores Bailey, and Morgan Moore; nephew: Robert E. Keslar; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, and many more cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Gladys M. Gaines, and her loving husband, William V. Gaines of Buckhannon, W.Va.; and his father: Floyd B. Mattingly of Hazzard, Ky.
Jesse was a lifelong resident of West Virginia. He was a retired Electric Lineman and a member of the IBEW Local # 71. He was also an avid Motorcyclist who loved the open roads.
He will be forever missed by his family, friends, and anyone who knew him.
Jesse is to be interred at the Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Buckhannon W.Va. However, because of unfortunate circumstances, memorial services will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jesse's name to Hubbard Hospice House at 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
"JESSE MOORE" THE NUMBER 2 PAGAN OF THE WORLD