FOREST JUNIOR COOK 72, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon December 31, 2020 at 2 p.m., in the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, visitation will be 2 hours before the service. Burial will follow in the US Cook Cemetery, Naoma, WV.
