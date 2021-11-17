Forest E. Carper Sr.

A simple and special man -- a description that is contradictory in nature, but just as plain and honest as my grandfather always was.
FOREST CARPER SR, of Elkview, died on Sunday, November 14th, after a short battle with cancer. He was at home with his wife, Judy Carper. He was born on August 20th, 1943. He is survived by his wife and their two children Forest "Skip" (Audrey) Carper Jr. and Angela (Matt) Stabile. He is also survived by his sister Erline Davis, and his grandchildren Tiffany (Nate) Mondell, Frank (Allie) Sidoris, Alexa Carper, Erika Carper, and his two great grandchildren, Collin Koepp and Sophia Mondell. He is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Ollie Carper, in addition to his five other siblings and their spouses -- Willard (Alleene) Carper, Beulah (Harry) Hill, Ellen (Carl) Grubs, Libby (Don) Cook, and Wilma (Chuck) Carter.
God made my grandfather with a Craftsman wrench in one hand and a brownie in the other. He gifted him with unique and practical talents. He built homes, could fix every car you pulled into his garage, and had the ability to remedy any imaginable situation with a roll of duct tape. His passion and talent for cars was present throughout his entire life, as he was one of the original members of the Charleston Rod Run and DooWop. He was incredibly kind. He took me to school every morning with a smile I could always depend on, and he couldn't help but ask the kids walking by if they wanted rides too. That was just the kind of man he was.
He will be remembered by many warm qualities -- his witty and quick humor, his love of cookies dunked in black coffee. He will be remembered by the smile he could always summon to your face, and the truck that flew across West Virginia to help anyone who needed him. He will be remembered by hugs that wrapped you in love and protection.
His world started and ended with his family. He was a Christain attending Big Chimney Baptist Church. He was and forever will be the grounding roots of the loved ones he leaves behind.
There will be a visitation for Forest this Thursday, November 18th from 6 - 8 p.m., at Hafer Funeral Home
The funeral service will be Friday, November 19th at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jim Lennox officiating. Entombment will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Mausoleum.