FR. JONATHAN WILLIAMS, OFM CAP., age 78, died at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh, on Thursday, 12 January 2023.
Born to Glen and Bertha (Micek) Williams on 18 March 1944 in Atwood. KS, he was given the name Patrick at his baptism.
Patrick attended Sacred Heart Grade School in Atwood and St. Francis High School Seminary in Victoria, KS. In 1962 he entered St. Fidelis College Seminary in Herman, PA.
He was invested with the Capuchin habit and given the name Jonathan, professing temporary vows as a Capuchin friar on 14 July 1965. He professed perpetual vows on 14 July 1968 and was ordained to the priesthood on 01 May 1971.
Fr. Jonathan's first assignment was at Sacred Heart Friary in Charleston, WV, as parochial vicar at Sacred Heart Parish. He simultaneously pursued studies in sacred liturgy at Notre Dame University and in 1975 earned a Master of Arts degree.
In 1976 Fr. Jonathan became co-pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Whitesville and St. Mary Queen of Heaven Parish in Madison, both in Boone County, WV.
In 1981 his request to go to Papua New Guinea was granted. For the first three years in the mission he was parish priest in Pangia in the Southern Highlands Province.
In 1984 Fr. Jonathan was appointed professor at the major seminary and assigned to serve on the formation team at Capuchin Friars College in Bomana. He assumed pastoral care of St. Mary Queen of the Friars Minor Parish in Kagua in 1993.
Fr. Jonathan was appointed Director of Worship for the National Bishops Conference of Papua New Guinea in 1998.
In 2006 he was named Director of Novices, after which he was appointed guardian and director of formation at Capuchin Friars College in 2012.
He served on the leadership council of the Custody several times, beginning in 1995. Ultimately at the Custody Chapter of 2013, Fr. Jonathan was elected Custos and elected for a second term in 2016.
Towards the end of his service as Custos, Fr. Jonathan was diagnosed as having Parkinson's Disease. He returned to the United States and St. Augustine Friary in Pittsburgh in 2020 for medical attention and care. The disease would ultimately be the cause of his passing.
Fr. Jonathan was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Michael and John. He leaves to mourn his passing three devoted and loving sisters: Maria (and David) Jones, Susan (and Thomas) McGuire, and Maureen "Marnie," seven nieces, one nephew, cherished friends and his Capuchin brothers.
The wake and visitation and will be on Friday, 27 January 2023, 7 - 8 p.m., in St. Margaret of Cortona Chapel of St. Augustine Friary (221 36th Street, Pittsburgh). The Vigil Prayer Service will be at 8 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, 28 January 2023 at St. Augustine Church of Our Lady of the Angels Parish (234 37th Street, Pittsburgh).
Interment immediately follows the Mass. Fr. Jonathan will be buried in the friars' plot of St. Augustine Cemetery (250 Wible Run Road, Pittsburgh).
Memorial donations may be made to the Capuchin Friars of the Province of St. Augustine (220 37th Street, Pittsburgh PA 15201)
Professional services are provided by D'Alessandro Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd., Pittsburgh