FRANCES ANN PERDUE JARRETT, 77 of Slaughter's Creek died April 19, 2020. Private Service will be at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Bissell, Timothy - 1 p.m., Concord Cemetery.
VanKirk, Eleanor - 1 p.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.