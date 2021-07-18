FRANCES ANN SMUTKO, 85, of Alum Creek passed away July 15, 2021 at her home.
She was born February 12, 1936 to the late Frank and Elizabeth Ball. She was also preceded in death by husband she had been married to, Jimmie Smutko; and grandson Ricky Smutko.
She is survived by son, Rick and Shirley of Alum Creek; granddaughter, Jessica and Jeremy Dolin of Alum Creek; great grandchildren, Jossalyn, Charles and Caleb; brothers, Bill Ball of Richmond, VA and Roy (Carol) Ball of Asheboro, NC; brother-in-law Franklin Cole of Henlawson; and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved very much.
Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Richard Runyan officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Monday until service time.
