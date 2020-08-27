FRANCES BELLER GROVES, 77, of Grove City, OH, formerly of Point Pleasant, died August 10, 2020. A graveside service and burial will be noon Saturday, August 29, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
