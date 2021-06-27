Thank you for Reading.

FRANCES BRAMMER CALLISON, 94, of Crag, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021. Services will be 12 noon, Monday, June 28, at Sewell Valley Baptist Church, Rainelle. Friends may call one hour before the service from 11 to 12 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc., Rainelle.

