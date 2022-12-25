Thank you for Reading.

Frances Carper Waggener Watson
FRANCES CARPER WAGGENER WATSON, 96, passed away at the Arthur B Hodges Center on December 20, 2022. She was born on December 6, 1926, in South Charleston, WV, the youngest daughter of Samuel Clyde and Edna Richards Carper, originally from Grandview. Frances graduated from South Charleston High School, Class of '44, and served on the X-Ray staff. She was a homemaker, worked at Union Carbide and South Charleston City Hall (Youth Employment Office and the Detective Bureau), and retired from Watson Picture Framing. She was a lifelong volunteer- from typing out books for the blind in braille to serving at the Ronald MacDonald House and Saint Francis Hospital. She was a longtime member of the Alpha Iota Business Sorority, Mu Gamma Chapter.

She grew up in Boyd Memorial Christian Church where she was a charter member and was actively involved in the transition to the current United Disciples of Christ Church.

