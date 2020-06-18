Frances "Cheryl" Whitney

FRANCES C. "CHERYL" (McGHEE) WHITNEY, 66, of St. Albans, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Everett Ray Emerson; mother, Mary Frances Emerson (McGhee); son, John A. Whitney, Jr.
Cheryl is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, John A. Whitney; son, James E. Whitney (Sarah); sister, Shirley Petro (Don); grand-dog, Zena Rayne; and several nieces, nephews and loving friends.
She was a stay at home mom in the early years, raising two boys, planning group birthday parties, and always making sure every child was included. Driving to and from football and track practices, making cheerleading uniforms for all the grade school girls, dance uniforms for the dance studios, Halloween costumes for her boys, as well as making sure the school fundraisers were always met. She was always there to help.
Cheryl was employed as an Administrative Assistant at Park Corporation in South Charleston. She took great pride in her work and put a great deal of thought and detail into all she did. She was excellent at designing offices and helping in the remodel of industrial facilities.
She loved to collect anything Elvis and Gone With the Wind, enjoyed reading, sewing and playing games on her iPad in her spare time.
Cheryl always put the needs of others before her own. She went above and beyond for those she loved, making sure the ones in need were taken care of as well. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, adopted mom, and friend. She touched everyone's life when they met her and left an imprint forever. Cheryl was truly a unique person, a gem and will be missed beyond measure.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Cheryl to Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center at Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655 and or MD Anderson Cancer Center at mdanderson.org.
You may visit Cheryl's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
