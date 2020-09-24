FRANCES (DACAL) SANFORD, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed from this life at Hubbard Hospice House-West Monday morning, September 21, 2020 at the age of 92. She began life October 17, 1927 in Wyco, WV. Her parents were Franchesca Bokano Dacal of Hungary and Perfecto Dacal of Spain. January 1, 1948, she married Oscar R. Sanford and together they raised three children.
A longtime resident of St. Albans, she was an avid bridge player who played with the same group for 50 years. In her younger days, she played competitive basketball and loved to watch sports all her life, especially WV teams. She was an active member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church, an officer of the Methodist Women, played the bells, and supported the church in all ways, including being one of the first to support Root and Branch. She truly walked the walk.
Frances was a graduate of the Raleigh General Hospital School of Nursing in Beckley, WV and practiced for more than 20 years at the Statewide Family Practice Clinic where she helped train residents in family medicine. She loved being an RN and took special pride in each of the doctors she worked with and their successes.
Whether it was baking cookies (she was famous for her cookies) and distributing them to special family, neighbors, and friends, or taking care of those who needed her, she had the energy and compassion of more than any one person. Loved by all who knew her, she was once honored as a Hometown Hero by WSAZ.
Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Oscar, and her dearly loved sister and her husband, Doris and Jack Arbogast, She is survived and missed by her children Francie (Bruce) Freeman of Charleston, WV, Rocky (Ginger) Sanford of St. Albans, WV, Lee (Kiera) Sanford of St. Albans, WV, grandson, David Freeman (Joni) of Charlotte, NC. and her younger brother, Woody (Patty) Dacal of Beckley, WV.
Sadly, due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be a family service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice.
You may visit Frances` tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
