Thank you for Reading.

FRANCES ELIZABETH BATMAN, 100 years old, passed peacefully into the loving and everlasting arms of our Lord on June 14, 2023, with family members by her side. She was a long-time resident of Big Chimney, WV, and moved to Fairfax, VA, in May 2019 to be close to family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, all 8 of her siblings, and 2 beloved granddaughters: Jill and Erin.

Tags