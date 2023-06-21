FRANCES ELIZABETH BATMAN, 100 years old, passed peacefully into the loving and everlasting arms of our Lord on June 14, 2023, with family members by her side. She was a long-time resident of Big Chimney, WV, and moved to Fairfax, VA, in May 2019 to be close to family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, all 8 of her siblings, and 2 beloved granddaughters: Jill and Erin.
She is survived by her 2 daughters: Barbara Ehrhardt (Louis Bruger) of Baton Rouge, LA and Mary Converse (John) of Annandale, VA; 3 granddaughters: Andrea, Sheila, and Renee; 9 great grandchildren: Tyler, Nicholas, Eric, Emily, Sylvie, John, Lauren, William and David; 1 great great grandchild Luke; and many nieces and nephews.
Frances lived her life by the Golden Rule. She was loved by everyone who knew her. She had strong faith, a family who adored her, and many supportive friends. She loved music and was a talented musician. Many years ago, she was on the radio on Sunday mornings with her group, The Big Chimney Trio. She sang and played guitar and harmonica. While gospel music was her favorite, she could play anything. If you could sing it, she could start playing it. She loved going to downtown Charleston's Vandalia Gathering every May. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, playing Bingo, and watching football and baseball. And oh, could she put a grand meal on the table for supper. Her signature dish was coleslaw. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, and she transformed the house into a winter wonderland with a big tree in the living room, smaller trees in each bedroom, and a nativity and other decorations all around the home. She worked at O. J. Morrison Dept. store for many years. She was determined, independent, dependable, quick-witted, and funny. Most of all, Frances taught us all what it meant to live with purpose, love one another, be thankful, and cherish family time.
A funeral service will be Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m., at Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV.
Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Inova Health Foundation.