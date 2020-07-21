FRANCES ELLEN COFFMAN JONES, 73, of St. Albans, passed away Thursday, July 16, after a long illness.
She was born on February 19, 1947, in Charleston, to the late Thomas Lee Coffman and Burneze Frances Combs Coffman.
Frances retired after an enjoyable 31 years with the U.S. Postal Service Charleston. When she was in good health, she enjoyed going dancing and listening to country music with her husband. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother that will always be loved and missed.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Walter "Sonny" Clinton Coffman.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Aaron W. Jones; daughter, Heather Lynn Massey (Joe) of Charleston; three grandchildren, Breanna, Shelby, and Damian Thompson; brothers, Thomas Lee Coffman Jr. (Carol) of Farmington, NM, Clarence William Coffman of Teays Valley, and Ralph Steven Coffman of South Charleston; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor David Keeney officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.