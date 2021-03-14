FRANCES ELSWICK, 95, of Scott Depot, formerly of Mammoth & Cedar Grove, passed away Monday, March 9, 2021 at home with family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband James "PeeWee", her Father & Mother and all her siblings. Her daughter June Rucker, Grandsons Bryon Johnson and Leslie Triplett.
She is survived by her sons and their wives Murl (Pam) Elswick, Jerry (Karen) Elswick and Bobby Elswick. Daughters and their husbands Suzanne (David) Dye, Charlene (Art) White, Joni (Ken) Ettore and Pam (Gary) Johnson. 17 Grandchildren, 26 Great Grandchildren and 7 Great Great Grandchildren.
She was a cook for Kanawha County Schools for many years at Cedar Grove.
Viewing will be at 12 p.m., at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Glasgow. Service will be at 1 p.m., Monday March 15 with Pastor Gary Frampton officiating. Masks & social distancing is required.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in her honor to Mt. Lewis Baptist Church, PO Box W, Cedar Grove, WV 25039.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Elswick family.