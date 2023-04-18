FRANCES FIELDS HUNDLEY, 88, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 14, 2023 in Kuttawa, Kentucky. She was of the Baptist faith.
Born in Milburn, West Virginia to the late James Austin Fields and Virtue Arnold Fields, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Howard Hundley II, her brother, Larry W. Fields, and her nephew, John Austin (Jay) Simpson.
Frances spent many years in advertising with Coyle and Richardson and the Charleston Gazette-Mail, and retired as an English teacher from West Virginia Career College. She was an avid crocheter, swimmer, and traveller.
Frances is survived by her three daughters: Ellen (Bill) Taylor of Lexington, SC, Lynn (Don) Orange of Eddyville, KY, and Margaret (Assa) Auerbach of En Ayala, Israel; as well as her sister, Karen Fields (John Wayne) Simpson, and her nieces, Aletta (Wayne) Absher and Ashley Fields. Her legacy includes 11 grandchildren: John Desrosiers, Matthew Desrosiers, Elizabeth Bonnet, Christopher Taylor, Daniel Desrosiers, Katherine Kweder, Carmel Asch, Nadav Auerbach, Abigail Orange, Samantha Orange, Sivan Auerbach, their spouses, and 16 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 20 at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
Lakeland Funeral Home of Eddyville, KY is in charge of arrangements.