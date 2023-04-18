Thank you for Reading.

Frances Fields Hundley
FRANCES FIELDS HUNDLEY, 88, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 14, 2023 in Kuttawa, Kentucky. She was of the Baptist faith.

Born in Milburn, West Virginia to the late James Austin Fields and Virtue Arnold Fields, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Howard Hundley II, her brother, Larry W. Fields, and her nephew, John Austin (Jay) Simpson.

