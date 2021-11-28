FRANCES G. (ANDERSON) DICKSON, 94 of Charleston, was born September 9, 1927 on Chandler Drive, Charleston to the late Robert (Bob) and Martha Rowley Anderson.
She retired from CAMC General Division Security Department at the age of 88 with 44 years of service. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great
great grandmother.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Husband Fred Dickson, Sr., grandson Chad Edens, sisters, Eva Stalnaker and Sylvia (Smokey) Thomas.
Left to cherish her memory are children, Carol Sue Lanham (Jess); Fred Dickson, Jr. (Pauletta); Bud Dickson (Marsha) and Terry Lynn Dickson; grandchildren, Matt Lanham (Rhonda); Dawn Mollohan and Ashley Dickson Jones (Cory); great grandchildren, Padon, Triston, Fayth, Glendon, Savannah and Philip and three great great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends who are also left to mourn her passing.
The family would like to thank Hospice for all the love and care shown to Frances during her illness.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Monday November 29, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Al Mendez officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.