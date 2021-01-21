FRANCES ELISE FARLEY HARPER, 88, of Tunnelton, WV formerly of Bandytown, WV gained her angel wings January 16, 2021.
Elise was born January 6, 1933, a daughter of the late Robert and Mae Farley. She grew up at Y&O Coal Camp near Van, WV. On July 8, 1952 she married her late husband, Wilford Harper and they made their home in Bandytown, WV. She worked many years for Braley and Thompson going into peoples homes and helping take care of them. She loved spending time with her friends and family. She had such a caring and giving heart. Always there for anyone who needed her. She was known for her wonderful peanut butter candy.
Elise was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Mae Farley; her husband Wilford Harper; two sisters Wanda White and Laverne James and her beloved son Bruce Harper.
She is survived by one sister, Lila Fiederlein of Connecticut; one brother, Edward Farley of Texas; her daughter-in-law, Heather Harper of Tunnelton, WV who she lived with; two granddaughters, Sarah Harper and companion Tim Heinz of Delaware and Frances Jill Harper and companion Alix LaRowe of Parkersburg, WV; one grandson, William Ayden Harper of Tunnelton, WV; her special son, Johnny Workman of Bandytown, WV; special friends whom she thought of as famil,y William and Georgia Childers of Tunnelton, WV; and several nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved very much.
The family would like to thank WV Caring for all they did for Elise these past few months. Especially her nurses Cheryl Stevens and Lori Taylor and her aid Dena Larew; she loved you girls and truly appreciated all you did for her.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 22 at Van United Methodist Church, Van, WV with the Rev. Tom Bias officiating. Burial will follow in Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing required.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com