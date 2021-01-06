Frances Hutchison

McCrady Hutchison
FRANCES EILEEN MCCRADY JOHNSON HUTCHISON, 92, of South Charleston, WV passed away on January 2, 2021. She was born on July 30, 1928 in Jackson County, WV to the late Ories and Vesta G. Tolley McCrady. Frances was a 1945 graduate of Ripley High School. She was a Christian and loved her family and caring for them.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Hutchison and Gerald Keith Johnson; siblings, Geraldine Blake, Wendell McCrady, Kathleen Hill and James Weldon McCrady; son, John Robert Johnson.
Frances is survived by sons, William Keith Johnson, Jay Edward Johnson, and Tommy Joe Johnson all of South Charleston, WV and Gerald Richard Johnson of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina.
A service to Honor the Life of Frances will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 in the Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston with Pastor Travis Bradley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.