FRANCES J. MARSHALL Entered into heaven on May 31, 2022 after a short illness.
She was born on February 9, 1933 in Charleston, WV to the late Jennings and Dorothy Fraley. She married Paul D. Marshall on February 9, 1951. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sons Gary Marshall and Steve Marshall.
Frances is survived by her sister Kathy (Mike) Hughes, Locust Grove, VA; son David (Katherine) Marshall, Charleston, WV; son Bruce Marshall, Charleston, WV; son Dale (Lora) Marshall, San Antonio, TX; 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Frances graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1951. She worked for C&P Telephone Co. and was very active in her church, Charleston Baptist Temple.
After she and Paul had been married for a few years, she worked for him in his architectural firm as a secretary and office manager. She and Paul raised five sons and their joy was traveling, camping, and experiencing new adventures as a family. After their retirement in 1998, they pulled up roots and moved to Sun City, Hilton Head, SC. Where they established their new home and new adventures.
From Sun City they traveled the country and the world experiencing this new extension of their life together. They enjoyed car trips, cruises and an annual trip to Disney World often enjoying some of the ventures with their children and grandchildren.
Paul and Frances were heavily involved in church choir and handbells, the bowling league, and church functions too numerous to list at their church in Charleston, Charleston Baptist Temple, and their new church, Low Country Presbyterian in Bluffton, SC.
Frances will be missed greatly by her family and all who were blessed to have known her.
A memorial service to honor Frances's life will be held at Noon, Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Charleston Baptist Temple with Dr. Jim Hewitt officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m., until service time. She will be inurned with her husband in the Buford National Cemetery, Buford, SC.
Memories of Frances may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.