FRANCES JANE FISHER, 91, longtime resident of Agsten Manor in Charleston, WV, passed away on June 20, 2021. Born September 6, 1929 in Jackson County, WV, she was the daughter of the late James and Flora Winters Corbin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Regyal Fisher; daughter, Kimberly Ann Fisher and grandson, Brandon Fisher.
Frances was one of ten children. Surviving siblings include her sisters, Shirley Bibbee of Stockbridge, GA and Vera Rader of Evans, WV. She is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Tom Tolley of Ona, WV; son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Brenda Fisher of Charleston, WV; granddaughter, Kerry Ann (Chris) Nourse of Gallipolis, OH; grandsons, Derek (Erica) Fisher and Taylor (Grace) Fisher of Charleston, WV and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, with Pastor John Reed, officiating. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Emma Chapel Cemetery in Liberty, WV.
