Thank you for Reading.

FRANCES JANE FISHER, 91, of Charleston, WV, passed away on June 20, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Emma Chapel Cemetery in Liberty, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you