FRANCES JANE FISHER, 91, of Charleston, WV, passed away on June 20, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Emma Chapel Cemetery in Liberty, WV.
