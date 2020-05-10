FRANCES "JANETTE" BARNETTE died April 7, 2020, in Alameda Calif.
Janette was born August 14, 1930, to Albert F. and Nannie (Poston) Barnette. She grew up in St. Albans, W.Va., graduated from St. Albans High School and St. Mary's School of Nursing. She moved to California (and loved it) as a young adult and spent her adult years in the nursing field, as a surgery nurse and nurse anesthetist. She retired from Alameda Hospital.
Janette loved her rose garden with the flowers and birds.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clyde "Sherwood" Barnette, Albert F. "Bert" Barnette II; and dear, dear friend, Dorothy Wagstaff.
She is survived by her brothers, A. M. "Donnie" Barnette of Florida and Stephen M. "Mike" Barnette of Scott Depot, W.Va.; Jolanta Myca, who was her dear friend and right-hand helper for many years, as well as several nieces and nephews, her dear friends in California, and Wendy, her beloved cat.
Janette loved to get together with her high school friends in St. Albans when she came home for a visit.
Her desire was to be cremated and have her ashes scattered in the San Francisco Bay, which was done by the Neptune Society on April 29, 2020.