FRANCES JOSEPHINE THOMPSON, 99, of Cross Lanes went home to Heaven on August 12, 2022.
Frances was born October 5, 1922, in Amboy Center, New York to the late Joseph Kwiatkowski and Rosalia Ceterski Kwiatkowski. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert Luzern Thompson; siblings, Rose Spoon, Frank Koski, Victoria Moteyumas, Marion Cavanaugh, and Irene Walshvelo.
She is survived by her daughters Sandi Orr (husband Gary), and Sherri Thompson; grandchildren Nathaniel Orr, (wife Paula Sword), Shannon Orr (husband Kris Gregerson), and Brandon Orr (wife Reggie Aulakh); and great-grandchildren Erik and Lukas Gregerson, Reya Orr, and Henry Orr.
Frances was the youngest child and after her mother's death when she was seven, she was raised by her father and teenage sisters on a dairy farm in Northern New York. After graduating from Camden High School, New York, she worked at the Camden Wire Mill. She then joined the Navy, serving the country during WWII. The Navy sent her to Hunter College in New York for secretarial skills.
While stationed at the Bureau of Ships in Washington, D.C., she went to Baltimore, Maryland for Christmas. There on Christmas Eve she met her husband, Bob, a Lieutenant in the Army. Three weeks later they were married at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland.
When Bob returned from serving in the Pacific Campaign, they settled in Syracuse, New York, where he finished college at Syracuse University. After living in several towns in New York and New Jersey they moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma where Frances began her long career in catalog sales at Sears and Robuck. When Frances retired from Sears she went to work for her husband's company and at sixty-seven years old learned how to use a computer to do the company's payroll. By that time, they had moved to Houston, Texas, where they resided until 1999 when they moved to Cross Lanes.
Although a quiet and reserved person, Frances loved to laugh and play games with her children and grandchildren. Many stories will be shared at her Celebration of Life.
Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV with Rev. Krysta Roxrode Wolfe officiating, and military honors provided by the Navy. Catered visitation and Celebration of Life will follow the service. Burial will be next week in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
The service can be viewed by visiting Tyler Mountain Funeral Home & Memory Gardens Facebook Page.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387.