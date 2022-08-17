Thank you for Reading.

Frances Josephine Thompson
FRANCES JOSEPHINE THOMPSON, 99, of Cross Lanes went home to Heaven on August 12, 2022.

Frances was born October 5, 1922, in Amboy Center, New York to the late Joseph Kwiatkowski and Rosalia Ceterski Kwiatkowski. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert Luzern Thompson; siblings, Rose Spoon, Frank Koski, Victoria Moteyumas, Marion Cavanaugh, and Irene Walshvelo.

