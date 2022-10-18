FRANCES "JUNE" COOPER WISEMAN, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away on October 14th, 2022. She was the daughter of the late H. Ward and Eula Perrine Cooper of Webster Springs, WV and was preceded in death by her late husband Richard "Dick" Wiseman, brother Phillip Cooper and sister Sue Cooper Lane.
June was a graduate of the Webster Springs High School Class of 1955 in Webster Springs, WV. During those high school years, she was the head majorette of the "Wildcat Band" and was active in many clubs and organizations. June then attended West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, WV where she was the head majorette of the "Bobcat Band" and a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.
June was the loving mother of Kim Wiseman Lhota (John), Kent Wiseman (Michelle) and Kelly Wiseman Burnette (Greg). In addition she was the proud grandmother of five grandsons: Stefan Lhota (Katie), Brandon Burnette, Parker Burnette, Kyle Wiseman and Matthew Wiseman. And the apples of her eyes were her three great-grandsons: Keanu Burnette, Ikaika Burnette and Sebastian Lhota. For the past 15 years June was the companion of Raymond McCoy, also a graduate of the Webster Springs High School Class of 1955 .
June loved her state of West Virginia and everywhere June went, she bragged on her beloved state. Also, June was an avid West Virginia Mountaineer fan! Every Saturday, June watched her beloved Mountaineers! June was a member of the St. Augustine Shores United Methodist Church. A celebration of her life will be in the summer of 2023.
