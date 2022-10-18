Thank you for Reading.

Frances June Cooper Wiseman
FRANCES "JUNE" COOPER WISEMAN, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away on October 14th, 2022. She was the daughter of the late H. Ward and Eula Perrine Cooper of Webster Springs, WV and was preceded in death by her late husband Richard "Dick" Wiseman, brother Phillip Cooper and sister Sue Cooper Lane.

June was a graduate of the Webster Springs High School Class of 1955 in Webster Springs, WV. During those high school years, she was the head majorette of the "Wildcat Band" and was active in many clubs and organizations. June then attended West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, WV where she was the head majorette of the "Bobcat Band" and a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.

