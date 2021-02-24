FRANCES KAY ABBOTT, 70, of Pinch, passed away, Saturday, February 20, 2021 at CAMC Memorial after a short illness.
She was a born June 27, 1950.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Abbott; son, Kenneth R. Abbott; and parents, Kenneth E. & Reba M. Moore Burgess.
She is survived by her son, Robert "Bobby" Abbott; sister, Regina Burgess; grandson, Zachary Kessel; granddaughters, Hailey, Ceiara, and Sarah Abbott; two great grandchildren, Ayden and Avery Mitchell; and daughter in law Marie Abbott.
A memorial service will begin 7 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating.
Visitation will be from 6pm to 7pm at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.