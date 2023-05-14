Thank you for Reading.

Frances LaRue Asbury White
SYSTEM

Thinking of You this Mother's Day

FRANCES LaRUE ASBURY WHITE of Indian Rocks Beach, FL passed away on Jan. 29th, 2023. She was born in Charleston, WV to Maggie L. Casdorph and Golden M. Asbury. LaRue was survived by her devoted and loving husband John W. White, Jr, son Edward Lewis White (Lew) and daughter Kyra White (Roberto Santiesteban), sister-in-laws Delores Asbury, Rita (Fred) Kramer as well as many more family members and friends. She was preceded by her parents, son John W White, III (Jay) and siblings Vonda Renning, Paul Asbury and Tandy Asbury.

Tags

Recommended for you