FRANCES LaRUE ASBURY WHITE of Indian Rocks Beach, FL passed away on Jan. 29th, 2023. She was born in Charleston, WV to Maggie L. Casdorph and Golden M. Asbury. LaRue was survived by her devoted and loving husband John W. White, Jr, son Edward Lewis White (Lew) and daughter Kyra White (Roberto Santiesteban), sister-in-laws Delores Asbury, Rita (Fred) Kramer as well as many more family members and friends. She was preceded by her parents, son John W White, III (Jay) and siblings Vonda Renning, Paul Asbury and Tandy Asbury.
LaRue graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1956. She worked at the Charleston Gazette and the telephone company when she married Johnnie. They were married 65 years and were able to live and travel the world during his military career. She was a very supportive, courageous and independent woman who raised three children while her husband served two tours in Vietnam and away on many other assignments. She was a very active member in the communities at each base they were stationed. She was involved in the Officer's Wives Club, taught Red Cross Swimming at the bases, bowled on the base leagues and won many trophies. She later worked with Meals on Wheels, volunteered in food banks and supported the animal shelters everywhere. An avid reader, excellent Bridge and Poker player, exceptional cook and terrific tennis player. She promoted higher and diverse education for her children so that they would be well rounded and self-sufficient. She was involved in her children's activities encouraging them to play sports, musical instruments, dance ballet and tap, water sports and boating, diving, horseback riding and skiing. Her hobbies also included painting, sewing, quilting, needlepoint, refinishing antique furniture, gardening and music. She claimed that she was a domestic pioneer way before Martha Stewart. She loved to dance and enjoyed catering social events which eventually led her to be a co-owner in Rent-a-Chef Catering business.
Her favorite assignment was Madrid, Spain. She even attended the Language Institute in Monterey , Calif with her husband to study Spanish. She was the unofficial cultural liaison that led many trips for the American Wives of diplomats around Spain.
She passed the Real Estate exam expecting to retire and sell houses in Fla. Her son Lew had a terrible accident which changed their lives forever. She dedicated the next 42 years caring for her disabled son. She even formed the first Head Injury Support Group in the Tampa Bay Area. Her love of animals was always incorporated into her therapeutical care for these special needs patients.
She was a unique woman with a wicked sense of humor, feisty and fun loving. As many mothers of military brats of that era, they were advocates of strict discipline to install a sense of self-control, manners, respect and accountability. Thank you Mother for those much needed qualities. A force to be reckoned with might describe her personality however her generosity and compassion were seldom recognized. She was the soul of the family.
LaRue will be missed but not forgotten and her memories forever close to our hearts. Her wishes were to be buried with her beloved husband at Arlington National Cemetery.