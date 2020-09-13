Frances Legg

FRANCES M. LEGG, 94, of Charleston, WV, passed away on September 7, 2020 in Zephyrhills, FL.
Born August 8, 1926 in Gallagher, WV she was the daughter of Frank and Eva Saunders. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Legg; sons, Raymond and Jimmy Legg; brothers, Jake and Bobby; grandaughter, Cindy and her son-in-laws, Gary Jones and Garland Carr.
She is survived by her sons, Wayne, Gary (Anna), Larry (Sue) and Jerry (Kelli); daughters, Marilyn of Zephyrhills, Fl and Judy (Ernie) of Seffner, FL; sister, Nancy (Dan) Hergert of OH; niece Pam Sloan of SC; grandchildren, Michael, Wesley, David, Kim, Rob, Gary, Becky, Crystal, J.R., Crystal, Tom, Courtney, Raymond, Elizabeth and Kimberly, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Frances was an active member in Moose Lodge and served as past senior regent.
The family would like to thank Barbara Rivera and Belinda Coram for all the care shown to their mother during this most difficult time.
A Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston, with Minister Scott Davis, officiating.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com