FRANCES LOU ROBERTS, 77, died October 25, 2022. Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.