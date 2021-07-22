FRANCES LOUISE JORDAN, daughter of James and Hattie Josephine Harris, was born September 11, 1923. It was a great day. Frances Louise Jordan went to glory Sunday, July 11, 2021, nestled comfortably in her home.
And in between, Frances Louise Jordan had a long and precious and abundant life. She lived 97 years and nine months, bestowed precious memories in the minds and hearts of many loved ones, and steadfastly raised five loving children in Rand WV, along with her loving husband McKenna S. Jordan, Sr. who preceded her in death January 4, 2010. Frances and Mc were married 64 years.
And, along the way, Frances:
- Excelled as a ballplayer on the Levi, WV, Speedettes team.
- While excelling as a Speedette she secretly yearned to run away with the circus as an acrobat.
- Almost had a totally different life when she trekked to Washington, D.C. as a young woman to find her professional way alongside her extraordinary friend Hythen Jones.
- Was visited by McKenna in D.C., in his U.S. Army uniform, and bought her something she had not had in a while - a meal - she then returned to WV, married McKenna, and together they raised 5 very happy children.
- Frances, Mc and the five children spent many great vacations in Philadelphia, PA visiting Hattie Johnson (Frances's beloved mother).
- Frances worked in the home as a homemaker, outside the home as a domestic in Charleston and then retired as a professional health care provider from Charleston Area Medical Center - this was an extremely pride filled accomplishment.
- September 2012 Frances left her beloved home in Rand, WV of 80 years and moved to Dover, DE to be closer to family.
Frances grew to love her home and life in Dover, DE but always told anyone who would listen, WV is my home.
Frances was a member of the Levi First Missionary Church in Rand, WV and served on the usher board and other groups for many years. Frances also co-led the senior fitness class in the lower level of the church. This class was a great source of enjoyment and happiness for Frances and she took the leadership of the class very seriously. The class was once invited to present a class live at the Charleston Area Mall as an example of area senior health pursuits. Frances got a new warm up suit for the occasion. Frances bravely adjusted to and survived the rigors of the pandemic. Courage, bravery and a sense of humor made Frances who she was - an amazing person, wife, mother, grandmommy, great-grandmommy and great-great grandmommy.
Frances is survived by her brother James, (Virginia, deceased), her children; McKenna (Rowena), Regina, Cheryl (Matt) and Jennifer, 13 grand children, 9 great grand children, and 4 great-great grandchildren, Marlea a loving daughter-in-law, two loving sisters-in-law Revella Harris and Naomi Jordan and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Frances is preceded in death by her husband McKenna, her son John, her grandson Jason and her brothers Albert & (Chaney) Millard, and Leroy & (Delores). She is also preceded in death by a special childhood friend, Phyllius Meadows.
Services will be held at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Dr., Rand WV, 25306, Saturday, July 24th, viewing at 11 a.m., and services at 12 noon with Pastor James C. Jackson officiating. Entombment will occur at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd. Cross Lanes, WV, 25313.
