FRANCES LOUISE NEAL, 83, of St. Albans, WV, passed away October 27, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
Born March 15, 1937 in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lenora Ellen Rucker Neal. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Alice Neal and Nancy Rule.
Frances was a loyal member of First Baptist Church in St. Albans where she loved her pastor, Joel Harpold and his wife, Debbie. She proudly served her country in the U.S. Army and retired from City Holding Bank. Frances was a VIP member of the Jim Brickman fan club and took pleasure in her extensive CD and movie collection. She was a loving and strong-willed individual and avid animal lover, especially cats. She enjoyed the friendships she had at the Hansford Center in St. Albans and visited daily to participate in their activities.
Frances is survived by her sisters, Ruth Boggs of St. Albans and Naomi (James) Harrison of Gold Town, WV; numerous nieces and nephews; dear friends, Brandi Barton and LeAnn Niday and her beloved cats, Chloe and Sophie.
A private service will be held for the family at Almost Heaven Cemetery in Gold Town, WV, with Pastor Dana Reed, officiating.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
