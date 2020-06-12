FRANCES LOUISE ZICAFOOSE, 88, of Fairmont, formerly of Lewisburg, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Fazio Elder Care in Fairmont.
She was born July 25, 1931, at Charmco, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ernest T. and Isola Burns Sheppard.
Frances was a member of Lewisburg United Methodist Church, the Methodist Women and was an active participant in Relay For Life and was a cancer survivor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Andrew Zicafoose in 1995, and a daughter, Sarah Frances Love in 2019.
Survivors include two children, a daughter, Cathy Sharon Zicafoose, of Richwood; her children, Amanda Jane Hinkle and Amy Jolene Hinkle and friend, Chase Miller; and her granddaughter, Olivia Elen Miller; a son, Samuel Andrew Zicafoose (Scarlett) of Fairmont, his son, Andrew Taylor Zicafoose (Kella); his grandchildren, Levi Taylor Zicafoose, Gavin Andrew Zicafoose, Julianne E. Zicafoose, and Clairah Wren Zicafoose.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, with Pastor Robert Hefner officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until time of the service on Sunday.
Interment will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, at West Virginia Memorial Gardens at Calvin.
In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to Lewisburg United Methodist Church or to Sam Black United Methodist Church.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.