Frances Lucille Luckeydoo

FRANCES LUCILLE PEARSON LUCKEYDOO, 74, of Point Pleasant, WV passed away on June 13, 2020. Graveside services will be held on June 16, at 1 p.m. in Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant, WV. Deal Funeral Home is serving the family.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Adams, Barbara Kay - 11 a.m., Mt Olive Cemetery, Hurricane.
Cogar, Bennie - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Gibson, Regina - 11 a.m., Sissonville Memorial Gardens.
Leighton, Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Litton, Dylan D. - , 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Luckeydoo, Frances Lucille - 1 p.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.