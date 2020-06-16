Frances Lucille Luckeydoo

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


FRANCES LUCILLE PEARSON LUCKEYDOO, 74, of Point Pleasant, WV passed away on June 13, 2020. Graveside services will be held on June 16, at 1 p.m. in Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant, WV. Deal Funeral Home is serving the family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Adams, Barbara Kay - 11 a.m., Mt Olive Cemetery, Hurricane.

Cogar, Bennie - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Gibson, Regina - 11 a.m., Sissonville Memorial Gardens.

Leighton, Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Litton, Dylan D. - , 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Luckeydoo, Frances Lucille - 1 p.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.