FRANCES MAE LEGG, 94, of Charleston, WV died September 7, 2020 in Zephyrhills, FL after an extended illness. Funeral service arrangements are incomplete at this time. Cunningham- Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston is in charge of the arrangements.
