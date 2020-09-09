Essential reporting in volatile times.

FRANCES MAE LEGG, 94, of Charleston, WV died September 7, 2020 in Zephyrhills, FL after an extended illness. Funeral service arrangements are incomplete at this time. Cunningham- Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston is in charge of the arrangements.