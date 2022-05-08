FRANCES MARDELL McGLOTHLIN, 87, of Left Hand, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Mardell was born October 23, 1934, the daughter of the late Lester and Bessie Justice Nichols. She married the love of her life, Roy McGlothlin, on December 31, 1950 and they shared nearly 45 years of happiness together. This union was blessed with her children, Carolyn dec'd (David) Scarbro, Barbara (John dec'd ) Dye, Jim (Rhonda) McGlothlin, Teresa (Mike dec'd ) Keaton, Wayne (Connie) McGlothlin and Leah dec'd (Kenneth) Truman; her grandchildren, Philip, Elisabeth, Heather, Angela, Wesley, William, Misty, Shana, Joey, Larissa, Alisha, Eric dec'd , Benjamin, Miranda and Ethan; 26 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She was also a treasured sister to Eula Mae (Ray) Goodwin dec'd , Rondel (Opal), Coy (Ruth dec'd ), Lee, Melvin dec'd (Ruth) and Delmis (Margaret) Nichols.
She was a homemaker and loved gardening. She was a lifelong member of the Left Hand Independent Baptist Church and loved by her church family, friends and members of her community. Her generous spirit and kind heart left an impression on all. To know her was to be loved by her.
Mardell was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She cherished being surrounded by her family, who adored her. Her unwavering faith in God is the foundation upon which she built her life. Her greatest gift to her family was being the truest example of how to live and serve God, which will be her legacy for generations to come. Her desire was for all to know how great the Lord is. Her family will miss her constant presence in their lives but rejoices knowing she is in peace and resting as the good and faithful servant she was.
A funeral service will be held at Noon, Tuesday, May 10 at the Left Hand Independent Baptist Church, Left Hand, with the Rev. David Goodwin, the Rev. Kenneth Truman and the Rev. Wayne McGlothlin officiating. Burial will be in the Snodgrass Cemetery, Left Hand. The visitation will be from 10 a.m., until noon Tuesday, at the church.
John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.