FRANCES MARIE HUTCHINSON DICKEY's breath of life returned to God The Father on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Cedar Ridge Center, Pocatalico W. V. She now sleeps like a baby awaiting the return of our Savior Jesus. She was 84.
Frances was a born again Christian and attended Elk Valley Advent Christian Church in Big Chimney, WV.
She was born in Charleston, WV. and raised in Beckley, WV. The only daughter of the late Boyd Hutchinson, a former Chief of Police of the town of Mabscott, WV. She was known to be seen around Beckley mischievously "borrowing" the Chief's police car to drive her friends to the local malt shop for a milk shake. Frances was a majorette and Homecoming Queen and a 1957 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Beckley W. V. where she also won the Future Homemaker of America award for designing an amazing kitchen with black and white tile and red appliances long before red appliances were seen in stores or kitchens. The prize was a new Singer Sewing Machine.
As a child she was gifted a large real log cabin playhouse from then Governor of West Virginia, Governor Okey Pattesson. After she had outgrown the playhouse she donated it to the Beckley Coal Mine Exhibition and Youth Museum, where it still stands on display.
Frances was a champion in helping battered women escape abusive homes helping co-found one of Charleston's first shelters where she also worked and volunteered. She owned her own elder care business and provided countless women with good paying steady employment some of whom developed life-long careers helping them achieve financial independence.
She was an avid reader and promoted literacy for all. She loved her family and especially the relationships she had with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She gave freely to family or anyone in need all that she had to give. It was nothing for her to take her last dollar to buy for someone in need and then do without herself.
She is preceded in death by her husband Paul G. Dickey, son Boyd Sweeney, daughter Stacy Jean Dickey Bowen, Mother Erma Edmonds Davis, Father Boyd Hutchinson, and brother Bill Edmonds.
She is survived by son, Charles Sweeney; daughters, Catherine Ellis, Paulette Dickey Johns (Scott), Michelle Dickey Naylor (Jeff); grandchildren, Rustyn Booth, Kellie Moore (Josh), Whitney Dickey, Tyler Sweeney; and great grandsons, Jayden Wright, Ellis Wright and Grant Sweeney.
The family thankfully acknowledges the staff at Cedar Ridge Center South Side and many others at the center for their kindness, love and support. They truly were a blessing.
The family also thanks Stephanie Knottingham for her support during this time.
The service will begin 2 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Roy Boyd officiating. There will be no burial, she will be cremated.
Visitation will be from 12 - 2 p.m., at the funeral home.