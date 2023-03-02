Thank you for Reading.

FRANCES MARIE HUTCHINSON DICKEY's breath of life returned to God The Father on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Cedar Ridge Center, Pocatalico W. V. She now sleeps like a baby awaiting the return of our Savior Jesus. She was 84.

Frances was a born again Christian and attended Elk Valley Advent Christian Church in Big Chimney, WV.

