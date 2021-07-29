FRANCES MESSENGER, 93, of Charleston passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Frances was preceded in death by her mother, father, four sisters, and seven brothers; husband, Forrest Messenger; and a son, Ricky Lee.
She is survived by her sisters, Roby Combs, Lunda Smith, Mary Pugh, Becky Young; and a brother, Larry Lawrence.
Frances spent her career teaching first grade in schools in West Virginia and Memphis, Tennessee. In her leisure time she enjoyed travel, entertaining, volunteering, and her family. She was a member of several educational organizations. She will be long remembered and missed by many.
Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Frances's favorite charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PlaceMemphis, TN 38105.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.