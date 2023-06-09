Frances Olive Martin

FRANCES OLIVE CANTERBURY MARTIN, 88, of Cumming GA, was surrounded by her family when she went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2023.
She was born on February 4, 1935 in Charleston, WV. She was married to Richard C. Martin, of Elkview, WV, for 65 years and cared for him faithfully until his death in 2020. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Basil P. and Irene (Westfall) Canterbury, and brother William Kenneth Canterbury and his wife Sandra "Sandy" Witt Canterbury."
Frances was a graduate of Elkview High School in Elkview, WV, and a loving wife and Mother who spent her life raising and caring for her family. Everyone that knew her loved her; she had a loving, nurturing nature and a heart of gold.
She thrived on spending time with her family and friends, some of her closest friendships came from her church families throughout the years. She was a very devoted Christian and lived her life being true to her faith and values. She will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Eddie Martin (Kelly), of Fredericksburg, VA, and Pam Caldwell (Dan), of Cumming Ga; 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and a very special sister in law, Ellen Martin of Hurricane, WV.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge the care team of The Oaks at Hampton Assisted Living in Cumming, and the ladies from Caritas Hospice Care, who have taken such wonderful care of our mother.
Visitation will be on Monday, June 12, 2023, from 12 - 1 p.m., at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at Sawnee View Gardens at 1:15 p.m., immediately following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that donations be sent to either Samaritan's Purse or St. Jude's Children's Hospital, both being favorite charities of Frances.