Frances Olive Martin
FRANCES OLIVE CANTERBURY MARTIN, 88, of Cumming GA, was surrounded by her family when she went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2023.

She was born on February 4, 1935 in Charleston, WV. She was married to Richard C. Martin, of Elkview, WV, for 65 years and cared for him faithfully until his death in 2020. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Basil P. and Irene (Westfall) Canterbury, and brother William Kenneth Canterbury and his wife Sandra "Sandy" Witt Canterbury."

