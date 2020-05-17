FRANCES PERRY ASSEFF, 89, of Kanawha City, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Frances was born in Raleigh County on Christmas Day, 1930, to the late Frank A. and Susie Dangerfield Perry. She grew up in Boone County.
She was a retired Charleston business woman, a member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral, where she was in the Ladies Guild and the Shums il Bir. Frances also attended St. Timothy Lutheran Church and was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Sheffek Asseff; sisters, Betty Perry, Virginia Belcher, Irene Baldwin, Carol Sue Parry; and brother, Sonny Perry.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Sue (Mike) Marino of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Frances (Chris) Wise of Charleston; son, Perry Alex Asseff of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren, Patrick Marino, Matthew Harris, Austin Alex Asseff, Chilton Wise and Mary Morgan Wise; great - grandchildren, Marshall Harris, Kia Asseff and Alex Marino; and many beloved nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A Private Family Service will be held with burial at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made in memory of Frances to St. George Orthodox Cathedral, P.O. Box 2044, Charleston, West Virginia 25327 and/or Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, has been entrusted with the arrangements.